

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) on Thursday raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full year 2018 to a range of $7.40 to $7.45 per share from the prior forecast range of $7.25 to $7.40 per share.



On average, 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $7.36 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Further, the company established a fourth-quarter adjusted earnings forecast in the range of $1.95 to $2.00 per share. Analysts expect earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter.



The capital expenditure forecast for fiscal year 2018 now is expected to be in the range of $1.8 to $2.0 billion.



Third-quarter earnings per share from continuing operations surged to $1.95 from $0.47 in the prior year. Excluding certain items, adjusted earnings were $1.95 per share. Sales grew 6.0 percent to $2.26 billion from last year's $2.12 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX