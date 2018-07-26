Quarter Driven by Strong Sales Growth in Enclosures and EFS
- Reported sales of $543 million were up 6%; Organic sales up 4%
- Reported EPS of $0.24; Adjusted EPS of $0.44
- Reported return on sales of 12.0% or 19.7% on an adjusted basis
Reconciliations of GAAP (reported) to Non-GAAP measures are in the attached financial tables.
nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) ("nVent"), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2018 and provided guidance for the third quarter and full-year 2018.
Second quarter sales of $543 million grew 6 percent relative to the second quarter 2017 and grew 4 percent organically, which excludes the impact from currency fluctuations. Second quarter 2018 earnings per diluted share ("EPS") were $0.24 while on an adjusted basis, the company reported EPS of $0.44. Segment income, adjusted net income, free cash flow and adjusted EPS are described in the attached schedules.
Second quarter 2018 operating income was $65 million, down from $90 million in the same quarter in 2017. On an adjusted basis, segment income excluding corporate and other costs was $119 million, up 4 percent compared to the second quarter of 2017.
"nVent grew at the high end of its previously issued sales guidance range. Second quarter growth was driven by strong sales in Enclosures and EFS (Electrical Fastening Solutions). Enclosures sales grew 9 percent or 7 percent organically as we continued to see broad-based growth. EFS sales grew 6 percent or 5 percent organically and saw steady demand throughout the quarter. We were pleased with 4 percent adjusted segment income growth when excluding corporate and other costs as we continued to make progress optimizing our cost structure during our first quarter as a public company," said Beth Wozniak, nVent's Chief Executive Officer.
"During the second quarter we made significant progress on our 2018 initiatives to stand up nVent as an independent, publicly traded company, drive organic growth and sequentially grow Enclosures margin," Wozniak added.
SECOND QUARTER PERFORMANCE ($ in millions)
|nVent Electric plc
|Three months ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|% point
|2018
|2017
|change
|Net Sales
|$543
|$513
|6%
|Organic
|4%
|Operating Income
|$65
|$90
|-28%
|Reported ROS
|12.0%
|17.4%
|Segment Income
|$107
|$106
|1%
|Adjusted ROS
|19.7%
|20.6%
|-90 bps
|Enclosures
|Three months ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|% point
|2018
|2017
|change
|Net Sales
|$256
|$234
|9%
|Organic
|7%
|ROS
|
18.7%
|19.5%
|-80 bps
Enclosures sales growth was broad based across geographic regions and verticals. Second quarter ROS improved 270 basis points sequentially as the company saw positive price and continued to make progress on its commitment to improve segment margin.
|Thermal Management
|Three months ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|% point
|2018
|2017
|change
|Net Sales
|$139
|$140
|-1%
|Organic
|-3%
|ROS
|21.9%
|19.7%
|220 bps
Thermal Management sales decrease was driven by a decline in the longer cycle energy business partially offset by strong growth in Industrial Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul, and Commercial. A favorable product mix and productivity improvements during the quarter led to the 220 basis points increase in margin versus a year ago.
|Electrical Fastening Solutions
|Three months ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|% point
|2018
|2017
|change
|Net Sales
|$148
|$139
|6%
|Organic
|5%
|ROS
|27.6%
|29.7%
|-210 bps
EFS saw steady demand for its products across multiple verticals, which resulted in strong sales growth during the quarter. ROS declined 210 basis points during the quarter due to a negative mix that was partially offset by positive price over cost.
GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR AND THIRD QUARTER 2018
The company continues to estimate reported sales growth for the full-year 2018 of 3 to 5 percent, which represents 2 to 4 percent organic growth versus the prior year. The company tightened the range of guidance for full-year 2018 GAAP EPS to $1.27 to $1.33 and $1.72 to $1.78 on an adjusted basis.
The company estimates reported sales growth for the third quarter of 2018 of 0 to 2 percent and 2 to 4 on an organic basis. The company estimates third quarter 2018 EPS on a GAAP basis of $0.37 to $0.41 and adjusted EPS of $0.44 to $0.48.
About nVent
nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of enclosures, electrical connections and fastening and thermal management solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office is in London, United Kingdom and our management office in the United States is in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent, CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER.
|nVent Electric plc
|Condensed Consolidated and Combined Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
|Three months ended
|Six months ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|
In millions, except per-share data
|2018
|2017
|2018
|2017
|Net sales
|542.7
|513.2
|1,081.6
|1,015.4
|Cost of goods sold
|323.3
|303.5
|653.3
|607.0
|Gross profit
|219.4
|209.7
|428.3
|408.4
|% of net sales
|40.4
|40.9
|39.6
|40.2
|Selling, general and administrative
|143.1
|109.3
|275.0
|229.4
|% of net sales
|26.4
|21.3
|25.4
|22.6
|Research and development
|11.0
|10.9
|22.4
|21.9
|% of net sales
|2.0
|2.1
|2.1
|2.2
|Operating income
|65.3
|89.5
|130.9
|157.1
|% of net sales
|12.0
|17.4
|12.1
|15.4
|Net interest expense
|9.3
|0.1
|9.9
|0.2
|Other expense
|5.1
|1.4
|6.3
|2.8
|Income from continuing operations before income taxes
|50.9
|88.0
|114.7
|154.1
|Provision for income taxes
|7.6
|17.3
|19.1
|28.1
|Effective tax rate
|14.9
|19.7
|16.7
|18.2
|Net income
|43.3
|70.7
|95.6
|126.0
|Earnings per ordinary share
|Basic
|0.24
|0.39
|0.53
|0.70
|Diluted
|0.24
|0.39
|0.53
|0.70
|Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding
|Basic
|178.5
|179.0
|178.7
|179.0
|Diluted
|180.8
|181.2
|181.0
|181.2
|nVent Electric plc
|Condensed Consolidated and Combined Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
| June 30,
2018
| December 31,
2017
|In millions
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|91.5
|26.9
|Accounts and notes receivable, net
|365.0
|349.3
|Inventories
|226.7
|224.1
|Other current assets
|136.5
|132.3
|Total current assets
|819.7
|732.6
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|261.1
|265.8
|Other assets
|Goodwill
|2,235.7
|2,238.2
|Intangibles, net
|1,204.2
|1,236.6
|Other non-current assets
|56.1
|251.8
|Total other assets
|3,496.0
|3,726.6
|Total assets
|4,576.8
|4,725.0
|Liabilities and Equity
|Current liabilities
|Current maturities of long-term debt and short-term borrowings
|10.3
|Accounts payable
|152.7
|174.1
|Employee compensation and benefits
|63.8
|75.5
|Other current liabilities
|160.6
|141.3
|Total current liabilities
|387.4
|390.9
|Other liabilities
|Long-term debt
|983.7
|Pension and other post-retirement compensation and benefits
|175.6
|176.7
|Deferred tax liabilities
|255.2
|279.4
|Other non-current liabilities
|78.5
|86.7
|Total liabilities
|1,880.4
|933.7
|Equity
|2,696.4
|3,791.3
|Total liabilities and equity
|4,576.8
|4,725.0
|nVent Electric plc
|Condensed Consolidated and Combined Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
|Six months ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|
In millions
|2018
|2017
|Operating activities
|Net income
|95.6
|126.0
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities
|Depreciation
|18.3
|17.9
|Amortization
|30.6
|30.6
|Deferred income taxes
|(18.3
|(8.7
|Share-based compensation
|5.4
|8.8
|Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of business acquisitions
|Accounts and notes receivable
|(22.3
|(20.5
|Inventories
|(8.7
|(17.8
|Other current assets
|(6.0
|(34.7
|Accounts payable
|(18.4
|(6.5
|Employee compensation and benefits
|(5.7
|(5.1
|Other current liabilities
|24.1
|14.3
|Other non-current assets and liabilities
|(13.0
|20.8
|Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities
|81.6
|125.1
|Investing activities
|Capital expenditures
|(9.7
|(18.9
|Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
|2.3
|3.9
|Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|(2.0
|(13.5
|Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities
|(9.4
|(28.5
|Financing activities
|Proceeds from long-term debt
|1,000.0
|Debt issuance costs
|(9.9
|Cash provided at separation to Parent
|(993.6
|Net transfers to Parent prior to separation
|(74.9
|Shares issued to employees, net of shares withheld
|5.0
|Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
|1.5
|(74.9
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|(9.1
|(7.2
|Change in cash and cash equivalents
|64.6
|14.5
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year
|26.9
|21.5
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of year
|91.5
|36.0
|nVent Electric plc
|Reconciliation of the GAAP operating activities cash flow to the non-GAAP free cash flow (Unaudited)
|Six months ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|
In millions
|2018
|2017
|Free cash flow
|Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities as reported
|81.6
|125.1
|Interest expense pro forma
|5.6
|27.4
|Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities pro forma
|76.0
|97.7
|Capital expenditures
|(9.7
|(18.9
|Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
|2.3
|3.9
|Free cash flow pro forma
|68.6
|82.7
|nVent Electric plc
|Supplemental Financial Information by Reportable Segment (Unaudited)
|2018
|2017
|First
|Second
|Six
|First
|Second
|Six
|
In millions
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Months
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Months
|Net sales
|Enclosures
|254.1
|255.6
|509.7
|226.5
|234.1
|460.6
|Thermal Management
|147.9
|139.0
|286.9
|145.4
|139.9
|285.3
|Electrical Fastening Solutions
|136.9
|148.1
|285.0
|130.3
|139.2
|269.5
|Total
|538.9
|542.7
|1,081.6
|502.2
|513.2
|1,015.4
|Segment income (loss)
|Enclosures
|40.6
|47.9
|88.5
|40.3
|45.7
|86.0
|Thermal Management
|33.5
|30.4
|63.9
|26.0
|27.6
|53.6
|Electrical Fastening Solutions
|31.7
|40.9
|72.6
|31.7
|41.3
|73.0
|Other
|(12.3
|(12.4
|(24.7
|(9.3
|(8.9
|(18.2
|Total
|93.5
|106.8
|200.3
|88.7
|105.7
|194.4
|Return on sales
|Enclosures
|16.0
|18.7
|17.4
|17.8
|19.5
|18.7
|Thermal Management
|22.7
|21.9
|22.3
|17.9
|19.7
|18.8
|Electrical Fastening Solutions
|23.2
|27.6
|25.5
|24.3
|29.7
|27.1
|Total
|17.4
|19.7
|18.5
|17.7
|20.6
|19.1
|nVent Electric plc
|Reconciliation of the GAAP year ended December 31, 2018 to the non-GAAP
|excluding the effect of 2018 adjustments (Unaudited)
|Actual
|Forecast
|First
|Second
|In millions, except per-share data
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Third Quarter
|Full Year
|Net sales
|538.9
|542.7
|approx
|540 $550
|approx
|2,160 $2,200
|Operating income
|65.6
|65.3
|approx
|89 100
|approx
|313 357
|% of net sales
|12.2
|12.0
|approx
|16% 18%
|approx
|14% 16%
|Adjustments:
|Restructuring and other
|2.8
|2.3
|approx
|approx
|5
|Intangible amortization
|15.4
|15.2
|approx
|15
|approx
|61
|Separation costs
|9.7
|24.8
|approx
|approx
|35
|Corporate Allocations
|(0.8
|approx
|approx
|Segment income
|93.5
|106.8
|approx
|104 115
|approx
|414 458
|Return on sales
|17.4
|19.7
|approx
|19% 21%
|approx
|19% 21%
|Corporate and other costs
|12.3
|12.4
|approx
|11
|approx
|47
|Segment income excluding corporate and other costs
|105.8
|119.2
|approx
|115 126
|approx
|461 505
|Net income as reported
|52.3
|43.3
|approx
|68 75
|approx
|229 240
|Interest expense adjustment pro forma
|(5.6
|approx
|approx
|(6)
|Adjustments to operating income
|27.9
|41.5
|approx
|15
|approx
|101
|Pension and other post-retirement mark-to-market loss
|4.1
|approx
|approx
|4
|Income tax adjustments
|(4.0
|(9.8
|approx
|(3)
|approx
|(18)
|Net income pro forma adjusted
|70.6
|79.1
|approx
|80 $87
|approx
|311 $322
|Diluted earnings per ordinary share pro forma adjusted
|Diluted earnings per ordinary share pro forma
|0.29
|0.24
|approx
|0.37 $0.41
|approx
|1.27 $1.33
|Adjustments
|0.10
|0.20
|approx
|0.07
|approx
|0.45
|Diluted earnings per ordinary share pro forma adjusted
|0.39
|0.44
|approx
|0.44 $0.48
|approx
|1.72 $1.78
|Diluted weighted average ordinary shares outstanding pro forma
|181.2
|180.8
|approx
|181
|approx
|181
|nVent Electric plc
|Reconciliation of the GAAP year ended December 31, 2017 to the non-GAAP
|excluding the effect of 2017 adjustments (Unaudited)
|First
|Second
|Third
|Fourth
|Full
|In millions
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Year
|Net sales
|502.2
|513.2
|540.6
|541.9
|2,097.9
|Operating income
|67.6
|89.5
|95.9
|63.1
|316.1
|% of net sales
|13.5
|17.4
|17.7
|11.6
|15.1
|Adjustments:
|Restructuring and other
|9.3
|3.7
|13.0
|Intangible amortization
|15.3
|15.3
|15.4
|15.4
|61.4
|Trade name impairment
|16.4
|16.4
|Separation costs
|2.2
|4.7
|9.2
|16.1
|Corporate allocations
|(3.5
|(5.0
|(2.1
|(2.9
|(13.5
|Segment income
|88.7
|105.7
|113.9
|101.2
|409.5
|Return on sales
|17.7
|20.6
|21.1
|18.7
|19.5
|Corporate and other costs
|9.3
|8.9
|8.7
|16.2
|43.1
|Segment income excluding corporate and other costs
|98.0
|114.6
|122.6
|117.4
|452.6
|nVent Electric plc
|Reconciliation of Net Sales Growth to Organic Net Sales Growth by Segment
|for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 and the quarter ended June 30, 2018 (Unaudited)
|Actual
|Q1 Net Sales Growth
|Q2 Net Sales Growth
|Organic
|Currency
|Acq./Div.
|Total
|Organic
|Currency
|Acq./Div.
|Total
|nVent
|3.1
|4.2
|7.3
|3.8
|1.9
|5.7
|Enclosures
|8.9
|3.3
|12.2
|7.5
|1.7
|9.2
|Thermal Management
|(4.2
|5.9
|1.7
|(3.1
|2.5
|(0.6
|Electrical Fastening Solutions
|1.5
|3.6
|5.1
|4.7
|1.7
|6.4
|nVent Electric plc
|Reconciliation of Net Sales Growth to Organic Net Sales Growth by Segment
|for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 and the year ended December 31, 2018 (Unaudited)
|Forecast
|Q3 Net Sales Growth
|Full Year Net Sales Growth
|Organic
|Currency
|Acq./Div.
|Total
|Organic
|Currency
|Acq./Div.
|Total
|nVent
|approx
|2 4
|(2
|0 2
|approx
|2 4
|1
|3 5
|Enclosures
|approx
|3 5
|1
|4 6
|Thermal Management
|approx
|0 2
|1
|1 3
|Electrical Fastening Solutions
|approx
|2 4
|1
|3 5
