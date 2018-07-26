Quarter Driven by Strong Sales Growth in Enclosures and EFS

Reported sales of $543 million were up 6%; Organic sales up 4%

Reported EPS of $0.24; Adjusted EPS of $0.44

Reported return on sales of 12.0% or 19.7% on an adjusted basis

Reconciliations of GAAP (reported) to Non-GAAP measures are in the attached financial tables.

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) ("nVent"), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2018 and provided guidance for the third quarter and full-year 2018.

Second quarter sales of $543 million grew 6 percent relative to the second quarter 2017 and grew 4 percent organically, which excludes the impact from currency fluctuations. Second quarter 2018 earnings per diluted share ("EPS") were $0.24 while on an adjusted basis, the company reported EPS of $0.44. Segment income, adjusted net income, free cash flow and adjusted EPS are described in the attached schedules.

Second quarter 2018 operating income was $65 million, down from $90 million in the same quarter in 2017. On an adjusted basis, segment income excluding corporate and other costs was $119 million, up 4 percent compared to the second quarter of 2017.

"nVent grew at the high end of its previously issued sales guidance range. Second quarter growth was driven by strong sales in Enclosures and EFS (Electrical Fastening Solutions). Enclosures sales grew 9 percent or 7 percent organically as we continued to see broad-based growth. EFS sales grew 6 percent or 5 percent organically and saw steady demand throughout the quarter. We were pleased with 4 percent adjusted segment income growth when excluding corporate and other costs as we continued to make progress optimizing our cost structure during our first quarter as a public company," said Beth Wozniak, nVent's Chief Executive Officer.

"During the second quarter we made significant progress on our 2018 initiatives to stand up nVent as an independent, publicly traded company, drive organic growth and sequentially grow Enclosures margin," Wozniak added.

SECOND QUARTER PERFORMANCE ($ in millions)

nVent Electric plc Three months ended June 30, June 30, % point 2018 2017 change Net Sales $543 $513 6% Organic 4% Operating Income $65 $90 -28% Reported ROS 12.0% 17.4% Segment Income $107 $106 1% Adjusted ROS 19.7% 20.6% -90 bps

Enclosures Three months ended June 30, June 30, % point 2018 2017 change Net Sales $256 $234 9% Organic 7% ROS 18.7% 19.5% -80 bps

Enclosures sales growth was broad based across geographic regions and verticals. Second quarter ROS improved 270 basis points sequentially as the company saw positive price and continued to make progress on its commitment to improve segment margin.

Thermal Management Three months ended June 30, June 30, % point 2018 2017 change Net Sales $139 $140 -1% Organic -3% ROS 21.9% 19.7% 220 bps

Thermal Management sales decrease was driven by a decline in the longer cycle energy business partially offset by strong growth in Industrial Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul, and Commercial. A favorable product mix and productivity improvements during the quarter led to the 220 basis points increase in margin versus a year ago.

Electrical Fastening Solutions Three months ended June 30, June 30, % point 2018 2017 change Net Sales $148 $139 6% Organic 5% ROS 27.6% 29.7% -210 bps

EFS saw steady demand for its products across multiple verticals, which resulted in strong sales growth during the quarter. ROS declined 210 basis points during the quarter due to a negative mix that was partially offset by positive price over cost.

GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR AND THIRD QUARTER 2018

The company continues to estimate reported sales growth for the full-year 2018 of 3 to 5 percent, which represents 2 to 4 percent organic growth versus the prior year. The company tightened the range of guidance for full-year 2018 GAAP EPS to $1.27 to $1.33 and $1.72 to $1.78 on an adjusted basis.

The company estimates reported sales growth for the third quarter of 2018 of 0 to 2 percent and 2 to 4 on an organic basis. The company estimates third quarter 2018 EPS on a GAAP basis of $0.37 to $0.41 and adjusted EPS of $0.44 to $0.48.

EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

nVent's management team will discuss the company's second quarter performance on a conference call with analysts and investors at 8:00 a.m. Eastern today. A live audio webcast of the conference call and materials will be available through the "Investor Relations" section of the company's website (http://investors.nvent.com). To participate, please dial 855-493-3495 or 720-405-2160 along with conference number 9892219 approximately ten minutes before the 8:00 a.m. EDT start. A replay of the conference call will be made accessible once it becomes available and will remain accessible through midnight on August 30, 2018 by dialing 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406, along with the above conference number.

About nVent

nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of enclosures, electrical connections and fastening and thermal management solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office is in London, United Kingdom and our management office in the United States is in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent, CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that we believe to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Without limitation, any statements preceded or followed by or that include the words "targets," "plans," "believes," "expects," "intends," "will," "likely," "may," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "should," "would," "positioned," "strategy," "future" or words, phrases or terms of similar substance or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. All projections in this press release are also forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include the ability to realize the anticipated benefits from our separation from Pentair (the "Separation"); adverse effects on our business operations or financial results as a result of the consummation of the Separation; the ability of our business to operate independently following the Separation; overall global economic and business conditions impacting our business; the ability to achieve the benefits of our restructuring plans; the ability to successfully identify, finance, complete and integrate acquisitions; competition and pricing pressures in the markets we serve, including the impacts of tariffs; the strength of housing and related markets; volatility in currency exchange rates and commodity prices; inability to generate savings from excellence in operations initiatives consisting of lean enterprise, supply management and cash flow practices; increased risks associated with operating foreign businesses; the ability to deliver backlog and win future project work; failure of markets to accept new product introductions and enhancements; the impact of changes in laws and regulations, including those that limit U.S. tax benefits; the outcome of litigation and governmental proceedings; and the ability to achieve our long-term strategic operating goals. Additional information concerning these and other factors is contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including nVent's Registration Statement on Form 10, as amended. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. nVent assumes no obligation, and disclaims any obligation, to update the information contained in this press release.

nVent, CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER are trademarks of nVent Electric plc.

nVent Electric plc Condensed Consolidated and Combined Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, In millions, except per-share data 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net sales 542.7 513.2 1,081.6 1,015.4 Cost of goods sold 323.3 303.5 653.3 607.0 Gross profit 219.4 209.7 428.3 408.4 % of net sales 40.4 40.9 39.6 40.2 Selling, general and administrative 143.1 109.3 275.0 229.4 % of net sales 26.4 21.3 25.4 22.6 Research and development 11.0 10.9 22.4 21.9 % of net sales 2.0 2.1 2.1 2.2 Operating income 65.3 89.5 130.9 157.1 % of net sales 12.0 17.4 12.1 15.4 Net interest expense 9.3 0.1 9.9 0.2 Other expense 5.1 1.4 6.3 2.8 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 50.9 88.0 114.7 154.1 Provision for income taxes 7.6 17.3 19.1 28.1 Effective tax rate 14.9 19.7 16.7 18.2 Net income 43.3 70.7 95.6 126.0 Earnings per ordinary share Basic 0.24 0.39 0.53 0.70 Diluted 0.24 0.39 0.53 0.70 Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding Basic 178.5 179.0 178.7 179.0 Diluted 180.8 181.2 181.0 181.2

nVent Electric plc Condensed Consolidated and Combined Balance Sheets (Unaudited) June 30,

2018 December 31,

2017 In millions Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 91.5 26.9 Accounts and notes receivable, net 365.0 349.3 Inventories 226.7 224.1 Other current assets 136.5 132.3 Total current assets 819.7 732.6 Property, plant and equipment, net 261.1 265.8 Other assets Goodwill 2,235.7 2,238.2 Intangibles, net 1,204.2 1,236.6 Other non-current assets 56.1 251.8 Total other assets 3,496.0 3,726.6 Total assets 4,576.8 4,725.0 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities Current maturities of long-term debt and short-term borrowings 10.3 Accounts payable 152.7 174.1 Employee compensation and benefits 63.8 75.5 Other current liabilities 160.6 141.3 Total current liabilities 387.4 390.9 Other liabilities Long-term debt 983.7 Pension and other post-retirement compensation and benefits 175.6 176.7 Deferred tax liabilities 255.2 279.4 Other non-current liabilities 78.5 86.7 Total liabilities 1,880.4 933.7 Equity 2,696.4 3,791.3 Total liabilities and equity 4,576.8 4,725.0

nVent Electric plc Condensed Consolidated and Combined Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Six months ended June 30, June 30, In millions 2018 2017 Operating activities Net income 95.6 126.0 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities Depreciation 18.3 17.9 Amortization 30.6 30.6 Deferred income taxes (18.3 (8.7 Share-based compensation 5.4 8.8 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of business acquisitions Accounts and notes receivable (22.3 (20.5 Inventories (8.7 (17.8 Other current assets (6.0 (34.7 Accounts payable (18.4 (6.5 Employee compensation and benefits (5.7 (5.1 Other current liabilities 24.1 14.3 Other non-current assets and liabilities (13.0 20.8 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 81.6 125.1 Investing activities Capital expenditures (9.7 (18.9 Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 2.3 3.9 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (2.0 (13.5 Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (9.4 (28.5 Financing activities Proceeds from long-term debt 1,000.0 Debt issuance costs (9.9 Cash provided at separation to Parent (993.6 Net transfers to Parent prior to separation (74.9 Shares issued to employees, net of shares withheld 5.0 Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities 1.5 (74.9 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (9.1 (7.2 Change in cash and cash equivalents 64.6 14.5 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 26.9 21.5 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year 91.5 36.0

nVent Electric plc Reconciliation of the GAAP operating activities cash flow to the non-GAAP free cash flow (Unaudited) Six months ended June 30, June 30, In millions 2018 2017 Free cash flow Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities as reported 81.6 125.1 Interest expense pro forma 5.6 27.4 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities pro forma 76.0 97.7 Capital expenditures (9.7 (18.9 Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 2.3 3.9 Free cash flow pro forma 68.6 82.7

nVent Electric plc Supplemental Financial Information by Reportable Segment (Unaudited) 2018 2017 First Second Six First Second Six In millions Quarter Quarter Months Quarter Quarter Months Net sales Enclosures 254.1 255.6 509.7 226.5 234.1 460.6 Thermal Management 147.9 139.0 286.9 145.4 139.9 285.3 Electrical Fastening Solutions 136.9 148.1 285.0 130.3 139.2 269.5 Total 538.9 542.7 1,081.6 502.2 513.2 1,015.4 Segment income (loss) Enclosures 40.6 47.9 88.5 40.3 45.7 86.0 Thermal Management 33.5 30.4 63.9 26.0 27.6 53.6 Electrical Fastening Solutions 31.7 40.9 72.6 31.7 41.3 73.0 Other (12.3 (12.4 (24.7 (9.3 (8.9 (18.2 Total 93.5 106.8 200.3 88.7 105.7 194.4 Return on sales Enclosures 16.0 18.7 17.4 17.8 19.5 18.7 Thermal Management 22.7 21.9 22.3 17.9 19.7 18.8 Electrical Fastening Solutions 23.2 27.6 25.5 24.3 29.7 27.1 Total 17.4 19.7 18.5 17.7 20.6 19.1

nVent Electric plc Reconciliation of the GAAP year ended December 31, 2018 to the non-GAAP excluding the effect of 2018 adjustments (Unaudited) Actual Forecast First Second In millions, except per-share data Quarter Quarter Third Quarter Full Year Net sales 538.9 542.7 approx 540 $550 approx 2,160 $2,200 Operating income 65.6 65.3 approx 89 100 approx 313 357 % of net sales 12.2 12.0 approx 16% 18% approx 14% 16% Adjustments: Restructuring and other 2.8 2.3 approx approx 5 Intangible amortization 15.4 15.2 approx 15 approx 61 Separation costs 9.7 24.8 approx approx 35 Corporate Allocations (0.8 approx approx Segment income 93.5 106.8 approx 104 115 approx 414 458 Return on sales 17.4 19.7 approx 19% 21% approx 19% 21% Corporate and other costs 12.3 12.4 approx 11 approx 47 Segment income excluding corporate and other costs 105.8 119.2 approx 115 126 approx 461 505 Net income as reported 52.3 43.3 approx 68 75 approx 229 240 Interest expense adjustment pro forma (5.6 approx approx (6) Adjustments to operating income 27.9 41.5 approx 15 approx 101 Pension and other post-retirement mark-to-market loss 4.1 approx approx 4 Income tax adjustments (4.0 (9.8 approx (3) approx (18) Net income pro forma adjusted 70.6 79.1 approx 80 $87 approx 311 $322 Diluted earnings per ordinary share pro forma adjusted Diluted earnings per ordinary share pro forma 0.29 0.24 approx 0.37 $0.41 approx 1.27 $1.33 Adjustments 0.10 0.20 approx 0.07 approx 0.45 Diluted earnings per ordinary share pro forma adjusted 0.39 0.44 approx 0.44 $0.48 approx 1.72 $1.78 Diluted weighted average ordinary shares outstanding pro forma 181.2 180.8 approx 181 approx 181

nVent Electric plc Reconciliation of the GAAP year ended December 31, 2017 to the non-GAAP excluding the effect of 2017 adjustments (Unaudited) First Second Third Fourth Full In millions Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Year Net sales 502.2 513.2 540.6 541.9 2,097.9 Operating income 67.6 89.5 95.9 63.1 316.1 % of net sales 13.5 17.4 17.7 11.6 15.1 Adjustments: Restructuring and other 9.3 3.7 13.0 Intangible amortization 15.3 15.3 15.4 15.4 61.4 Trade name impairment 16.4 16.4 Separation costs 2.2 4.7 9.2 16.1 Corporate allocations (3.5 (5.0 (2.1 (2.9 (13.5 Segment income 88.7 105.7 113.9 101.2 409.5 Return on sales 17.7 20.6 21.1 18.7 19.5 Corporate and other costs 9.3 8.9 8.7 16.2 43.1 Segment income excluding corporate and other costs 98.0 114.6 122.6 117.4 452.6

nVent Electric plc Reconciliation of Net Sales Growth to Organic Net Sales Growth by Segment for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 and the quarter ended June 30, 2018 (Unaudited) Actual Q1 Net Sales Growth Q2 Net Sales Growth Organic Currency Acq./Div. Total Organic Currency Acq./Div. Total nVent 3.1 4.2 7.3 3.8 1.9 5.7 Enclosures 8.9 3.3 12.2 7.5 1.7 9.2 Thermal Management (4.2 5.9 1.7 (3.1 2.5 (0.6 Electrical Fastening Solutions 1.5 3.6 5.1 4.7 1.7 6.4

nVent Electric plc Reconciliation of Net Sales Growth to Organic Net Sales Growth by Segment for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 and the year ended December 31, 2018 (Unaudited) Forecast Q3 Net Sales Growth Full Year Net Sales Growth Organic Currency Acq./Div. Total Organic Currency Acq./Div. Total nVent approx 2 4 (2 0 2 approx 2 4 1 3 5 Enclosures approx 3 5 1 4 6 Thermal Management approx 0 2 1 1 3 Electrical Fastening Solutions approx 2 4 1 3 5

