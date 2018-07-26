HYDRO HOTEL EASTBOURNE PLC - Directors' Dealing

25 July 2018

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc

("Hydro Hotel" or the "Company")

Directors' Dealing

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc announces that on 23 July 2018, Crispin Freeman, Non-executive Director of the Company purchased 600 ordinary shares of £1 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"), at a price of £7.40 per share. Following the purchase of these shares, Crispin Freeman ,including members of his family, have an interest in 6,600 Ordinary Shares, representing 1.1 per cent. of the Ordinary Shares in issue.

The Directors of Hydro Hotel accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

Enquiries: