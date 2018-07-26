sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 26.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 588 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
26.07.2018 | 13:04
(0 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

HYDRO HOTEL EASTBOURNE PLC - Directors' Dealing

HYDRO HOTEL EASTBOURNE PLC - Directors' Dealing

PR Newswire

London, July 26

25 July 2018

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc

("Hydro Hotel" or the "Company")

Directors' Dealing

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc announces that on 23 July 2018, Crispin Freeman, Non-executive Director of the Company purchased 600 ordinary shares of £1 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"), at a price of £7.40 per share. Following the purchase of these shares, Crispin Freeman ,including members of his family, have an interest in 6,600 Ordinary Shares, representing 1.1 per cent. of the Ordinary Shares in issue.

The Directors of Hydro Hotel accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

Enquiries:

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc
Sally Gausden
Company Secretary		Telephone: +44 1323 431 200
Peterhouse Capital Limited
NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser
Mark Anwyl		Telephone: +44 20 7469 0930

© 2018 PR Newswire