Hudson Global, Inc.: Hudson Global Schedules Conference Call and Webcast

NEW YORK, July 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Global, Inc. (Nasdaq:HSON), a leading global talent solutions company, will issue its second quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2018 at 7 a.m. ET on Thursday, August 2, 2018.

The company will host a conference call to review its results, market trends and outlook at 10 a.m. ET the same day. The call will be webcast live on the investor relations section of the company's web site, Hudson.com (http://hudson.com/). The archived call will be available on the investor relations section of the company's web site, Hudson.com (http://hudson.com/).

About Hudson Global

Hudson is a global talent solutions company with expertise in recruitment process outsourcing and managed services. We help our clients and candidates succeed by leveraging our expertise and our deep industry and market knowledge. Operating around the globe through relationships across our network of specialized professionals, we bring an unparalleled ability to match talent with opportunities by assessing, recruiting, and engaging the best and brightest people for our clients. We combine broad geographic presence, world-class talent solutions, and a tailored, consultative approach to help businesses achieve higher performance and outstanding results. More information is available at Hudson.com (http://hudson.com/).

Contact:

Patrick Lyons

Hudson

212-351-7425

patrick.lyons@hudson.com (mailto:patrick.lyons@hudson.com)

