

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer confidence improved marginally in July, while business confidence weakened somewhat, survey data from the statistical office Istat showed Thursday.



The consumer confidence index rose to 116.3 in July from 116.2 in June. Meanwhile, the indicator was forecast to fall to 116.0.



The economic and future components worsened in July, while the personal and current components improved.



Data also showed that the composite business confidence index dropped to 105.4 in July from 105.5 in the prior month.



Among components, the index measuring confidence in the manufacturing sector remained stable at 106.9. Meanwhile, the morale weakened in market services and retail trade.



