Organizations from emerging biopharma to the largest pharmaceutical companies are improving field productivity and driving better customer engagement

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) today announced that more life sciences companies are adopting Veeva OpenData to empower their field teams with faster, accurate customer data. Veeva OpenData provides access to approximately 16 million healthcare professionals (HCPs) and their healthcare organizations (HCOs) spanning 42 countries. Emerging biopharma and the largest pharmaceutical companies are using Veeva OpenData in various regions to increase field effectiveness and enhance customer engagement.

Accurate, actionable data was critical for Nestlé Health Science to improve efficiency of their sales teams. "Veeva OpenData enables our sales reps to be more productive," said Rick Priem, global CRM manager for Nestlé Health Science. "We have the insights we need to better understand what is happening in the field and drive improved customer interactions."

Specialty pharmaceutical company, Indivior, previously had two data systems and worked from 17 different versions of the same data source across North America and Europe. This created an administrative burden on field reps managing customer information and left teams uncertain if they were working from the most current data such as physician addresses and specialty areas.

Indivior moved to Veeva OpenData for one complete source of customer reference data to help field teams effectively and compliantly deliver new addiction treatment information to HCPs. Now HCP data is validated easier and faster, resulting in field teams that are confident they are leveraging the right customer information.

"By switching to Veeva OpenData, we gained a single source of customer data that's accurate a major advantage in today's varying compliance environment," said Dianne Goodburn, commercial director at Indivior.

Veeva OpenData delivers fast, up-to-date customer data so field reps can focus on building trusted relationships with their customers. Data stewards validate and update data change requests in hours versus the industry average of 10 or more days.1 Through integration of Veeva OpenData with Veeva CRM, a sales representative can search and download data up to 60% faster and with 50% fewer clicks, allowing field reps to target the right physicians and opportunities in real-time.2

"Veeva OpenData delivers quality customer data, right in CRM, to improve our sales execution," said Dipak Bhatti, managing director at Syner-Med. "Our sales reps can take a more targeted approach to field-based activities, helping improve the quality of our customer interactions."

Veeva also makes it easier for companies to use and gain value from their customer data through an ecosystem of certified Veeva OpenData partners. Expanded partnerships eliminate the need for multiple third-party agreements, shortening time and reducing costs of implementation.

"Many industry-leading companies are turning to Veeva OpenData as a complete source of customer data to improve sales execution, maintain compliance, and deliver accurate reporting and analytics," said Rebecca Silver, global vice president of Veeva OpenData. "Veeva OpenData is becoming foundational for customers of all sizes in driving greater commercial success."

For more about Veeva OpenData, visit: veeva.com/eu/OpenData

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc. is a leader in cloud-based software for the global life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva has more than 625 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. Veeva is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices in Europe, Asia, and Latin America. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

1 Veeva 2016 European Customer Data Survey

2 Veeva internal analysis

