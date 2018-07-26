

NORWALK (dpa-AFX) - Xerox Corp. (XRX) reported that its second-quarter net income attributable to the company for the second-quarter declined to $112 million from $166 million in the prior year. The Xerox board of directors authorized a $1 billion share repurchase program and the company will opportunistically repurchase up to $500 million in 2018.



GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.42, down $0.21 compared to the same period in 2017, primarily due to transaction costs of $58 million or 17 cents. Adjusted earnings per share were $0.80, a decrease of $0.06 year over year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.83 per share for the second-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company confirmed that it is not conducting an auction process. Xerox Vice Chairman and CEO John Visentin said, 'While there has been much speculation about Xerox, I want to be clear. My mission is to do what is right for Xerox. Our focus is on leveraging the assets and capabilities we have today to create a sustainable company that provides a compelling value proposition for customers and partners.'



Total revenue for the quarter was $2.510 billion, down 2.2 percent year-over-year or 4.0 percent in constant currency. Wall Street analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $2.49 billion.



Xerox noted that it will focus on driving strong cash generation and continues to expect full-year operating cash flow of $900 million to $1.100 billion and free cash flow of $750 million to $950 million. The company plans to return at least 50 percent of its free cash flow to shareholders through common dividends and share repurchases on an annual basis. Xerox will use excess cash on the balance sheet to opportunistically repurchase up to $500 million of shares in 2018.



The company's management team plans to update investors on its strategy and longer-term financial expectations at an analyst day later this year or early 2019.



