sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 26.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 588 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

240,10 Euro		-0,27
-0,11 %
WKN: 883563 ISIN: US7766961061 Ticker-Symbol: ROP 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
245,79
252,25
14:46
246,31
247,31
14:46
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC240,10-0,11 %