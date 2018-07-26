

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) revealed earnings for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $288.4 million, or $2.19 per share. This compares with $179.5 million, or $1.74 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.2% to $1.29 billion from $1.13 billion last year.



Roper Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q2): $2.89 vs. $2.24 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.70 -Revenue (Q2): $1.29 Bln vs. $1.13 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.89 - $2.95 Full year EPS guidance: $11.40 - $11.56



