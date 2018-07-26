sprite-preloader
26.07.2018
Startup Giants Plc - AGM Outcome

PR Newswire

London, July 26

STARTUP GIANTS PLC
("Startup Giants" or the "Company";
Ticker symbol on NEX Exchange Growth Market: SUG)
Outcome of Annual General Meeting ("AGM")

The Company's AGM in respect of the financial year ended 31st January 2018 occurred at 11.00 a.m. BST today, Thursday 26th July 2018, in accordance with the notice posted on 3rd July 2018 to shareholders. All resolutions before members were passed without opposition and, there being no other business, the meeting was formally closed at 11.35 a.m. BST.

Jeremy Buckler, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Meeting
26th July 2018

This announcement has been made after due and careful enquiry and the Directors of Startup Giants PLC accept responsibility for its content.

Enquiries:
Startup Giants PLC
Cherry Martin; cherry@startupgiants.com +44 20 7 157 9764

Keith, Bayley, Rogers & Co. Limited
Graham Atthill-Beck; +44 20 7464 4090; +971 50 856 9408; +44 750 643 4107; blackpearladvisers@gmail.com; Graham.Atthill-Beck@kbrl.co.uk


