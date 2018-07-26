Arion Bank hf.: Arion Bank will publish its 6M 2018 financial results on Thursday 2 August

Arion Bank will publish its financial results for the first six months of 2018 on Thursday 2 August, after markets have closed.

Meeting with market participants in Icelandic 3 August at 10:00 GMT

Arion Bank will be hosting a meeting in Icelandic on Friday 3 August at 10:00 GMT where CEO Höskuldur H. Ólafsson will present the results of the first six months. Höskuldur and CFO Stefán Pétursson will also answer questions from participants. The meeting will take place at the Bank's headquarters, Borgartúni19. Participants need to register here.

Webcast in English 3 August at 13:00 GMT (15:00 CEST)

The Bank will also be hosting a video webcast for market participants in English on Friday 3 August at 13:00 GMTand a link will also be made available on the Bank's website under Investor Relations. To participate in the webcast via telephone please call in using the relevant number indicated below before the start of the webcast:

SE: +46 856 642 662

UK: +44 20 3008 9808

IS: +354 800 7417

For further information please contact Arion Bank Investor Relations at ir@arionbanki.is or Haraldur Gudni Eidsson of Arion Bank's Communications division at haraldur.eidsson@arionbanki.is, tel. +354 444 7108.