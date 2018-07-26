

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - L3 Technologies, Inc. (LLL) announced, for 2018, the company now expects adjusted EPS from continuing operations in a range of $9.80 to $10.00, revised from prior guidance range of $9.40 to $9.60. Net sales are now projected to be in the range of $10.00 to $10.20 billion, up from previous guidance range of $9.85 billion to $10.05 billion.



For the second-quarter, the company reported EPS from continuing operations excluding gain on sale of businesses and debt retirement charge of $2.47. Sales increased 8% to $2.6 billion.



