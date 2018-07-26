

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - LKQ Corp. (LKQ) said that it updated its fiscal year 2018 profit outlook.



For 2018, the company now expects net income from continuing operations attributable to stockholders to be in the range of $602 million to $627 million or $1.91 to $1.99 per share, compared to the prior outlook of $611 million to $641 million or $1.96 to $2.06 per share.



Looking ahead for 2018, the company now projects adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to stockholders to be between $710 million and $735 million or $2.25 to $2.33 per share, compared to the previous guidance of $685 million to $715 million or $2.20 to $2.30 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.27 per share for 2018. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



