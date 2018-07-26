

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's unemployment rate increased in June to the highest level in a year, figures from Statistics Sweden showed Thursday.



The jobless rate climbed to 7.2 percent in June from 6.5 percent in May.



Moreover, this was the highest unemployment rate since June 2017, when it marked 7.4 percent.



The number of unemployed people rose to 403,000 in June from 352,000 in the prior month.



The employment rate came in at 69.7 percent in June, up from 68.5 percent in May.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the jobless rate increased to 6.3 percent in June from 6.1 percent in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX