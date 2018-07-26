Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS Group-Media / 2018-07-26 / 12:54 *Baar, Switzerland, July 26, 2018 - CEVA Logistics announces that Dr. Christian Wurst, Managing Director of Germany, has resigned. Wurst will leave the company later this year. His replacement will be announced in due course. * Wurst was in charge of overall operations and business development of Freight Management and Contract Logistics in Germany since 2013. He managed to position CEVA in the German market over the years. CEVA Logistics thanks Christian Wurst for his contribution and wishes him all the best for his future. He will leave the company later this year. CEVA Logistics is committed to further strengthen its presence in Germany. A replacement will be announced in due course. *For more information, please contact:* Pilot Marketing Cathy Howe ch@pilotmarketing.co.uk London, UK +44 20 8941 5381 *CEVA - Making business flow* CEVA Logistics, a leading global asset-light supply chain management company, designs and implements industry leading solutions for large and medium-size national and multinational companies. Approximately 56,000 employees in more than 160 countries are dedicated to delivering effective and robust supply-chain solutions across a variety of sectors where CEVA applies its operational expertise to provide best-in-class services across its integrated network. For more information, please visit www.cevalogistics.com [1]. Issuer: CEVA Logistics AG Key word(s): Advertisement/Communication End of Corporate News 708251 2018-07-26 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=7003b4a5222aa3f86bea6b061249e50c&application_id=708251&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

