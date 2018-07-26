

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CME Group, Inc. (CME) reported earnings for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit totaled $566.1 million, or $1.66 per share. This compares with $415.8 million, or $1.22 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, CME Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $591.4 million or $1.74 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.2% to $1.06 billion from $0.92 billion last year.



CME Group, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $591.4 Mln. vs. $418.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.74 vs. $1.23 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.72 -Revenue (Q2): $1.06 Bln vs. $0.92 Bln last year.



