sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 26.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 588 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

17,36 Euro		+0,02
+0,12 %
WKN: A0Q9ZL ISIN: US2791581091 Ticker-Symbol: ECHA 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
1-Jahres-Chart
ECOPETROL SA ADR Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ECOPETROL SA ADR 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,667
18,003
14:37
17,68
18,01
14:40
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ECOPETROL SA ADR
ECOPETROL SA ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ECOPETROL SA ADR17,36+0,12 %