

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN) on Thursday raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full year 2018 to a range of $7.00 to $7.15 per share from the prior forecast range of $6.75 to $6.90 per share.



Full-year net sales are now projected between $3.98 billion and $4.01 billion, with Soliris revenues of $3.42 billion to $3.44 billion, and Metabolic revenues of $560 million to $570 million.



Earlier, the company had projected full -year net sales to be between $3.925 billion and $3.985 billion, with Soliris revenues of $3.38 billion to $3.42 billion, and Metabolic revenues of $545 million to $565 million.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $7.03 per share on revenues of $4.0 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Second-quarter net loss per share was $2.05, compared to net earnings per share of $0.73 in the prior year. Excluding certain items, adjusted earnings were $2.07 per share. Total revenues grew 14 percent to $1.05 billion from last year's $912.7 million.



