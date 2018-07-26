

HENRICO COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - Altria Group Inc. (MO) released a profit for second quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's profit came in at $1.88 billion, or $0.99 per share. This compares with $1.99 billion, or $1.03 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Altria Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.91 billion or $1.01 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.3% to $6.31 billion from $6.66 billion last year.



Altria Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.91 Bln. vs. $1.65 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.01 vs. $0.85 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.00 -Revenue (Q2): $6.31 Bln vs. $6.66 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.94 to $4.03



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX