Global Deep Learning Chip Market to Witness a CAGR of 39.9 % During 2018-2025 - Allied Market Research

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Global Deep Learning Chip Market by Chip type, Technology, and Industry vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025," the global deep learning chip market was valued at $1,975 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $29,368.0 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 39.9% from 2018 to 2025.

At present, North America dominates the market, followed by Europe. In 2017, U.S. dominated the North America market and UK led the overall market in Europe. However, in the Asia-Pacific region, China currently dominates the market.

Emergence of quantum computing and enhanced implementation of deep learning chips in robotics drive the growth of the global deep learning chip market considerably. In addition, emergence of autonomous robotics-robots that develop and control themselves autonomously-is anticipated to provide potential growth opportunities for the market. However, dearth of skilled workforce is one of the major restraints of the market. Most of the tasks, such as testing, bug fixing, cloud implementation, and others, are taken over by deep learning chips; however, delivery of such tasks lacks essential skillsets.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

On the basis of chip type, the GPU segment led the global deep learning chip market in the year 2017. However, the ASIC segment is anticipated to overtake the GPU segment in the near future, in terms of revenue.

The North America region held the majority of market share in 2017.

region held the majority of market share in 2017. By industry vertical, the BFSI segment has been dominating the global deep learning chip market in the year 2017. However, the others segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period (2018-2025).

The LAMEA region is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

