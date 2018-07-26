

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kimco Realty Corp. (KIM) announced, for 2018, NAREIT FFO & FFO as adjusted is now projected in a range of $1.43 to $1.46, revised from prior guidance range of $1.42 to $1.46. Same-property NOI (excluding redevelopments) is estimated in the range of 2.00% to 2.50%, up from outlook of 1.50% to 2.00%.



For the second-quarter, NAREIT FFO was $165.3 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, compared to $175.0 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, prior year. Same-property net operating income increased by 3.8% (3.9% including redevelopments) over the same period in 2017.



Kimco's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per common share, payable on October 15, 2018, to shareholders of record on October 2, 2018.



