

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - KKR & Co. L.P. (KKR) reported an increase in profit for the second quarter from last year, while revenues declined. However, adjusted earnings per share for the quarter beat analysts' estimates.



Second-quarter net income attributable to KKR common unitholders was $680.38 million or $1.24 per share, up from $405.6 million or $0.81 per share in the year-ago period.



After-tax distributable earnings for the quarter were $0.49 per share, compared to $0.34 per share in the prior-year quarter.



Revenues for the quarter fell to $971.62 million from $1.02 billion in the year-ago period. The decrease in revenue was primarily due to a lower level of capital allocation-based income.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter on revenues of $870.52 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



As of June 30, 2018, the company's assets under management or AUM were $191 billion, up 29 percent compared to June 30, 2017, as organic new capital raised totaled $40 billion over the past twelve months.



The company declared a dividend of $0.17 per share of Class A common for the quarter, which will be paid on August 21, 2018 to holders of record of Class A common stock as of the close of business on August 6, 2018.



Following the conversion, KKR expects to pay its Class A common stockholders an annualized dividend of $0.50 per share of Class A common stock, or a quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share of Class A common stock.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX