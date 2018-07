WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) announced, for 2018, the company now expects full year adjusted EPS of $11.40 - $11.56, compared to previous guidance of $11.08 - $11.32. For the third quarter of 2018, the company expects adjusted EPS of $2.89 - $2.95.



For the second quarter, adjusted EPS was $2.89, a 29% increase. GAAP revenue increased 14% to $1.29 billion, adjusted revenue increased 13% to $1.30 billion, and organic revenue increased 9%.



