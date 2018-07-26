

DEERFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Baxter International Inc. (BAX) released earnings for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit came in at $343 million, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $265 million, or $0.48 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Baxter International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $421 million or $0.77 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.8% to $2.84 billion from $2.61 billion last year.



Baxter International Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $421 Mln. vs. $348 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.77 vs. $0.63 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.71 -Revenue (Q2): $2.84 Bln vs. $2.61 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.72 to $0.74 Full year EPS guidance: $2.94 to $3.00



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX