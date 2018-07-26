

DEERFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Baxter International Inc. (BAX) increased its earnings outlook for the full year of 2018. The company now expects adjusted earnings from continuing operations, before special items, of $2.94 to $3.00 per share for the full year. The company now expects sales growth of approximately 6 percent on a reported basis as a result of changes in foreign exchange rates. The company continues to expect sales growth of approximately 5 percent on a constant currency basis and 4 to 5 percent on an operational basis.



For third-quarter 2018: the company expects sales growth of approximately 3 percent on a reported basis, approximately 3 to 4 percent on a constant currency basis and 3 to 4 percent on an operational basis. The company expects adjusted earnings from continuing operations, before special items, of $0.72 to $0.74 per diluted share.



For the second-quarter, adjusted EPS was $0.77 increased 22 percent from last year. Revenue was $2.8 billion increased 9 percent on a reported basis and 4 percent on an operational basis.



