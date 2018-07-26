

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - LendingTree, Inc. (TREE) reported a profit for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit totaled $44.80 million, or $3.17 per share. This compares with $8.0 million, or $0.59 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, LendingTree, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $20.80 million or $1.47 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.5% to $184.10 million from $152.80 million last year.



LendingTree, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $20.80 Mln. vs. $12.20 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.47 vs. $0.90 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.26 -Revenue (Q2): $184.10 Mln vs. $152.80 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $195 - $205 million Full year revenue guidance: $745 - $765 million



