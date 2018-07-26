

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Comcast Corp. (CMCSA, CMCSK) on Thursday reported a 28 percent increase in profit for the second quarter from last year on higher revenues. Adjusted earnings per share beat analysts' estimates.



Second-quarter net income attributable to Comcast rose to $3.22 billion or $0.69 per share from $2.52 billion or $0.52 per share in the year-ago period.



Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.65 per share, compared to $0.52 per share in the prior-year period.



Revenue for the quarter rose 2.1 percent to $21.74 billion from $21.29 billion a year ago.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter on revenues of $21.86 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Brian Roberts, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Comcast said, 'We delivered fantastic results in the second quarter, including robust free cash flow of $4.3 billion. At Cable Communications, we added 182,000 customer relationships, largely driven by our addition of 260,000 broadband customers, which was the highest second quarter result in 10 years.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX