Sarah Jessica Parker Appears On goop Podcast

NEW YORK, July 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On the latest episode of the goop podcast, goop CEO and Founder Gwyneth Paltrow interviews actor, producer and businesswoman Sarah Jessica Parker.

In an intimate conversation at Paltrow's home, the two discuss a wide range of topics, such as motherhood, shoes, why they started businesses, SJP's book short list and Cynthia Nixon's campaign for governor of New York. The poignant and funny conversation also touches on how Sex and the City got Paltrow through a breakup and Parker's insightful take on heartbreak. Below are select quotes from the episode.

On GP getting married again…

"I think you should be [optimistic]. The only reason I feel you probably should be optimistic is that you're a grown-up woman and you're making a choice for entirely different reasons. Perspective and life experience is everything, it informs everything but I think the value of you being a sophisticated woman and choosing marriage is promising."

On heartbreak…

"I think it's great to have been wrong in love and been destroyed and heartbroken. I just think it makes what you imagined to be a life choice better. Everybody should date if that's what you're interested in and you should be wrong, and you should break some hearts and your heart should be broken, and you should lay in bed in your old days next to a telephone looking at it hoping it's going to ring and be disappointed that it never does."

On women's tendencies to please and the idea of having it all…

"It's like I was a host for experiences that were upsetting or they made me feel bad or I didn't feel listened to over and over even though I was in charge, do you know what I mean? I just made it okay because I also didn't want to be difficult, I didn't want to be thought of as a diva or all those things that we even as children of mothers, we're on the front lines in the women's movement. I thought I inherited all that, I could be everything, I could have it all, I could do this, and this, and this, and this. It's not true."

On the enduring popularity of Sex and the City…

"The intimacy of the friendships, the more honest portrait of friendships, when they're good and when they're bad, when they're betraying each other, and when they're really supportive and good to each other when they're reliant to comment on one another in ways that's inspiring and familiar. I think just the really candid nature of the dialogue was just something that perhaps women were experiencing in their own lives, but they never seen it in cinema."

On Cynthia Nixon running for governor…

"She's brilliant. She's formidable. She's learned and she's willing to learn, and she has a point of view about the city where she was born and raised just like anybody else who might run for public office. We don't typically question the provenance of the candidates so much, and we certainly didn't have the same standard for a gentleman who was elected president, and in a democracy that is what happens. You cannot argue, right, with that. That's choice, like we have a choice."

