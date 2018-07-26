

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Comcast Corp. (CMCSK) announced a profit for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit totaled $3.22 billion, or $0.69 per share. This compares with $2.52 billion, or $0.52 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Comcast Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $3.01 billion or $0.65 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.60 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.1% to $21.74 billion from $21.29 billion last year.



Comcast Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $3.01 Bln. vs. $2.50 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.65 vs. $0.52 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.60 -Revenue (Q2): $21.74 Bln vs. $21.29 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX