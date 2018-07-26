

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) announced a profit for second quarter that fell from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $566 million, or $1.22 per share. This compares with $864 million, or $1.75 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, American Airlines Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of $757 million or $1.63 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.7% to $11.64 billion from $11.23 billion last year.



American Airlines Group Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $757 Mln. vs. $1005 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.63 vs. $2.04 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $11.64 Bln vs. $11.23 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.50 - $5.00



