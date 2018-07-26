

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 7:45 am ET Thursday, the European Central Bank announces its interest rate decision. Economists expect the main refi rate to be kept at a record low of zero percent and the deposit rate at -0.40 percent.



Ahead of the announcement, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro declined against the franc, it held steady against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 1.1713 against the greenback, 129.82 against the yen, 1.1627 against the franc and 0.8886 against the pound as of 7:40 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX