

SUMMIT (dpa-AFX) - Celgene Corporation (CELG) reported a profit for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.59 billion, or $2.16 per share. This compares with $1.51 billion, or $1.87 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Celgene Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.05 billion or $1.43 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.9% to $3.81 billion from $3.26 billion last year.



Celgene Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.05 Bln. vs. $1.10 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.43 vs. $1.36 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $3.81 Bln vs. $3.26 Bln last year.



