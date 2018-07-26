Milamber Ventures Plc - AGM Statement

26 July 2018

Milamber Ventures plc

("Milamber" or "the Company")

AGM Statement

Milamber Ventures plc (NEX: MLVP) announces that all resolutions were passed at the Annual General Meeting held on 24 July.

Andy Hasoon, Executive Chairman and CEO of Milamber, commented, "The shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favour of all the resolutions at the AGM held earlier this week. This gives us the necessary authorities for the equity and debt funding needed to complete the acquisition of Orchard Rock, for which heads of terms were announced today.

"Orchard Rock is a profitable and cash-flow positive company. Should Milamber secure the requisite funding to acquire it, we would expect the Milamber Group to move into profitability."

