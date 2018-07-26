

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - EQT Corporation (EQT) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $17.8 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $41.1 million, or $0.24 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, EQT Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $116.3 million or $0.44 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 52.2% to $1.05 billion from $0.69 billion last year.



EQT Corporation earnings at a glance:



