2018-07-26 / 13:43

VERBUND AG hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is

immediately available under the follwing internet address:



Report: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG German:

https://www.verbund.com/-/media/verbund/ueber-verbund/investor-relations/fin

anzpublikationen/de/2018/verbund-halbjahresfinanzbericht-2018-deutsch.ashx

English:

https://www.verbund.com/-/media/verbund/ueber-verbund/investor-relations/fin

anzpublikationen/en/2018/verbund-half-year-financial-report-2018-englisch.as

hx



Language: English

Company: VERBUND AG

Am Hof 6A

1010 Wien

Austria

Internet: www.verbund.com



