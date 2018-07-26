Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.
DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: VERBUND AG / Release of Financial
Reports
VERBUND AG: Release of a Financial report
2018-07-26 / 13:43
Announcement according to Article 125 BörseG transmitted by DGAP - a service
of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
VERBUND AG hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is
immediately available under the follwing internet address:
Report: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG German:
https://www.verbund.com/-/media/verbund/ueber-verbund/investor-relations/fin
anzpublikationen/de/2018/verbund-halbjahresfinanzbericht-2018-deutsch.ashx
English:
https://www.verbund.com/-/media/verbund/ueber-verbund/investor-relations/fin
anzpublikationen/en/2018/verbund-half-year-financial-report-2018-englisch.as
hx
2018-07-26 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: VERBUND AG
Am Hof 6A
1010 Wien
Austria
Internet: www.verbund.com
End of News DGAP News Service
708279 2018-07-26
(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJuly 26, 2018 07:43 ET (11:43 GMT)
DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: VERBUND AG / Release of Financial
Reports
VERBUND AG: Release of a Financial report
2018-07-26 / 13:43
Announcement according to Article 125 BörseG transmitted by DGAP - a service
of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
VERBUND AG hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is
immediately available under the follwing internet address:
Report: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG German:
https://www.verbund.com/-/media/verbund/ueber-verbund/investor-relations/fin
anzpublikationen/de/2018/verbund-halbjahresfinanzbericht-2018-deutsch.ashx
English:
https://www.verbund.com/-/media/verbund/ueber-verbund/investor-relations/fin
anzpublikationen/en/2018/verbund-half-year-financial-report-2018-englisch.as
hx
2018-07-26 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: VERBUND AG
Am Hof 6A
1010 Wien
Austria
Internet: www.verbund.com
End of News DGAP News Service
708279 2018-07-26
(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJuly 26, 2018 07:43 ET (11:43 GMT)