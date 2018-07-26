Saudi Ministry of Justice Announces Official Launch of "Publishing in English" Initiative to Open Channels with English Speakers

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, July 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Saudi Justice Minister, Waleed Al Samaani has officially launched the Ministry's new project to publish in the English language through disseminating news, reports and coverage to different media outlets inside and outside the Kingdom, as well as digital and social platforms. This comes as part of its initiative "highlighting judicial features and spreading justice culture domestically and globally," which is one of the Ministry's various initiatives in the National Transformational Program 2020.

It also announced the official launch of a twitter account in English (@MojKsa_EN) to raise awareness of the judicial and legal system in Saudi Arabia, among the English speaking audience, familiarizing them with their legitimate rights and duties.

"This project comes as part of a bigger plan by the Ministry to expand on social platforms to open dialogue with English speakers inside and outside Saudi Arabia," says Majid AlKhamis, the head of media and corporate communication inside the Ministry.

"We seek to establish an interactive platform on digital and social media among English speakers to help better understand the justice system within the Kingdom and know more about the services and procedures for those who want to benefit from legal services," added Al Khamis.

The project will spread the necessary legal knowledge amongst the public to enable them to benefit from the judicial services offered through the Ministry's portal, social media platforms and other platforms.

The project focuses on spreading messages to raise awareness, utilizing videos and graphics to engage with the public. Many of the messages focus on commercial courts and investors rights and legal proceedings in courts to ensure foreign investors are aware of the regulations. It also spreads the most significant news coverage and reports that interest the public as well as highlighting the legal rights of family, children, women and the labor community.