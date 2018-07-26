

MALTA (dpa-AFX) - Malta's producer price inflation accelerated in June after easing in the previous month, data from the National Statistics Office reported Thursday.



Industrial producer prices climbed 6.29 percent year-over-year in June, faster than the 5.85 percent rise in May.



The acceleration in inflation was mainly driven by a 17.17 percent surge in prices of intermediate goods.



On a monthly basis, producer prices increased 0.44 percent from May, when it gained by 0.28 percent.



