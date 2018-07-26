

OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - McDonald's Corp. (MCD) revealed a profit for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.50 billion, or $1.90 per share. This compares with $1.40 billion, or $1.70 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.6% to $5.35 billion from $6.05 billion last year.



McDonald's Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.50 Bln. vs. $1.40 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.90 vs. $1.70 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.92 -Revenue (Q2): $5.35 Bln vs. $6.05 Bln last year.



