

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hershey Co. (HSY) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $226.86 million, or $1.01 per share. This compares with $203.502 million, or $0.89 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Hershey Co. reported adjusted earnings of $240.57 million or $1.14 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.4% to $1.75 billion from $1.66 billion last year.



Hershey Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $240.57 Mln. vs. $230.46 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.14 vs. $1.08 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.10 -Revenue (Q2): $1.75 Bln vs. $1.66 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.33 - $5.43



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX