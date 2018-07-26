Quarterly Dividend Payment Declared; 29th Consecutive Profitable Quarter; 25th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend

Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 26, 2018) - C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. (TSXV: CMI), a leading global provider of mobile auto-deploying satellite antenna systems, announced today financial results for the second quarter ended May 31, 2018.

The Company has generated revenues of $2,721,913 and a net after tax profit of $282,044 or 1 cent per share. This compared with revenues of $3,030,499 and a net after tax profit of $145,909 or 0 cents per share as reported in 2017, representing a decrease of 10.2% and an increase of 93.3% respectively.

The working capital of the Company decreased by 0.8% to $19,354,817 at May 31, 2018 as compared to $19,515,047 at May 31, 2017.

Research and Development expenses decreased to $364,099 in this quarter as compared to $626,606 at May 31, 2017, representing a 41.9% decrease over the same period. These expenses were incurred in the development of a next generation phased array electronically steerable antenna technology, a project funded in part by NSERC and involving an eminent engineering faculty team at the University of Waterloo, a leading Canadian University.

The Company paid out $463,182 in dividends during the second quarter compared to $459,057 in the second quarter of 2017 representing a 0.9% increase. The Company has maintained its quarterly dividend payout while continuing to innovate and invest into the next generation of advanced antenna products.

The Company also announced the payment of its eligible quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.0125 per common share payable on August 27, 2018 to all shareholders of record as of August 13, 2018. Based on the closing price of $1.10 per share on July 25, 2018, this dividend represents a yield of 4.55% on an annualized basis. This is the Company's 25th consecutive quarterly dividend and its 29th consecutive profitable quarter.

"We are pleased with the second quarter results and are seeing increased sales activity over the same period last year, which is an indicator of improved market conditions." said Leslie Klein, President & CEO of C-COM. "We are starting to see an economic turnaround, especially in the oil and gas sector which has been a significant user of our antenna systems. With oil prices on the rise, we expect to see a continual increase of orders from this important market segment." Klein continued.

"The company has recently announced a successful test of its next generation phased array electronically steerable antenna which is being developed jointly by C-COM and the University of Waterloo. An over the air satellite test of this design is expected to be completed this year. We have also added cost-effective, carbon fibre Manpack (backpack) antennas to our expanding list of products. The one-case solution is now in production and expected to generate demand from Military, Emergency Responders and a number of other vertical markets." Klein added.

About C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. is a leader in the development, manufacture and deployment of commercial grade mobile satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP and Video services into vehicles. C-COM has developed several proprietary Mobile auto-deploying (iNetVu) antennas that deliver broadband over satellite into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere where one can drive. The iNetVu Mobile antennas have also been adapted to be airline checkable and easily transportable. More than 7000 C-COM antennas have been deployed in 103 countries around the world in vertical markets such as Oil & Gas Exploration, Military Communications, Disaster Management, SNG, Emergency Communications, Cellular Backhaul, Telemedicine, Mobile Banking, and others. The Company's satellite-based products are known worldwide for their high quality, reliability and cost-effectiveness.

C-COM is also involved in the design and development of a new generation of Ka-band (communications on the move) antennas, which will deliver satellite broadband solutions into vehicles while in motion. More information is available at: www.c-comsat.com

iNetVu is a registered trademark of C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements about C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.'s expectation of increased orders from the oil and gas segment, the ability for the phased array electronically steered antenna to open new markets and contribute revenues, the expected demand for other products from various markets and the expectation as to the benefits and features that new products will deliver. A number of factors could cause actual events, performance or results to differ materially from the events, performance and results discussed in the forward-looking statements. New orders anticipated by C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. may not be received and current orders may be cancelled. New products and services released may not gain market acceptance or deliver the anticipated benefits to C-COM Satellite Systems Inc and its customers. Any of those events could have an effect on future performance and C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.'s ability to achieve the results mentioned above. Please refer to C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.'s latest management's discussion and analysis available at www.SEDAR.com for a more detailed description of the risk factors associated with the business of C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.