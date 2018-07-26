

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tractor Supply (TSCO) revealed a profit for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $207.29 million, or $1.69 per share. This compares with $160.65 million, or $1.25 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.4% to $2.21 billion from $2.02 billion last year.



Tractor Supply earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $207.29 Mln. vs. $160.65 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.69 vs. $1.25 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.61 -Revenue (Q2): $2.21 Bln vs. $2.02 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.10 - $4.20 Full year revenue guidance: $7.77 - $7.80 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX