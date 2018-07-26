

MAPLEWOOD (dpa-AFX) - LifeSignals Inc. said it has received FDA clearance for its wireless LP1100 Life Signal Patch for enabling the next generation of wearable, healthcare monitoring devices. The company noted that the approval paves way for the next generation of Remote Patient Diagnostics.



It deploys the company's recently launched LC100 Life Signal Processor or LSP Platform and a patented, integrated multi-electrode architecture.



According to LifeSignals, the FDA approval opens the door for OEMs using the Life Signal Processor to develop ECG and other vital sign monitoring wearables with wireless connection to the cloud.



The approval also provides a needed biosensor patch for companies looking to deliver certain health applications in the low acuity patient monitoring space, consumer wellness, senior care and animal health.



LifeSignals said it worked with 3M Co. (MMM) and STMicroelectronics NV (STM) to develop and industrialize the Life Signal Processor product family, targeting high-volume markets.



