

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) on Thursday lowers its adjusted earnings guidance for the full year 2018 to a range of $4.50 to $5.00 per share from the prior forecast range of $5.00 to $6.00 per share. Full-year capacity is projected to be up about 2.2 percent year-over-year.



On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $4.75 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



American also expects its third-quarter 2018 TRASM to increase about 1.0 to 3.0 percent year-over-year.



As American continues to optimize its network, the company is lowering its third-quarter capacity growth rate by about 0.6 percentage points to 3.3 percent and its fourth-quarter capacity growth by about 1.0 percentage point to 1.6 percent from its previous guidance.



Further, American recently reached an agreement with Airbus to defer delivery of 22 A321neos that were previously scheduled for delivery in 2019, 2020 and 2021 to extend deliveries and spread out the associated capital expenditures. These changes are expected to reduce planned capex by about $1.2 billion over the next three years. The company's first A321neo is still scheduled for delivery in early 2019.



The company's board of directors also declared a dividend of $0.10 per share, to be paid on August 21, 2018, to stockholders of record as of August 7, 2018.



For the second quarter, the company reported net income of $566 million or $1.22 per share, lower than $864 million or $1.75 per share in the prior-quarter. Adjusted earnings per share were $1.63, compared to $2.04 per share in the year-ago quarter.



Total operating revenues for the quarter grew 3.7 percent to $11.64 billion from the same quarter last year.



Analysts expected quarterly earnings of $1.59 per share on sales of $11.70 billion.



