

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) revealed earnings for second quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $373 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with $916 million, or $0.56 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.65 billion or $1.01 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.9% to $5.70 billion from $5.14 billion last year.



Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.65 Bln. vs. $1.22 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.01 vs. $0.74 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.87 -Revenue (Q2): $5.70 Bln vs. $5.14 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.55 - $3.65



