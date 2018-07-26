

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) announced, for 2018, the company now expects earnings per share in a range of $4.10 - $4.20, revised from prior guidance range of $3.95 - $4.15. Net sales are estimated to be in the range of $7.77 billion - $7.80 billion, revised from prior guidance range of $7.69 billion - $7.77 billion. Comparable store sales are expected to increase in a range of 3.0% - 3.5%, up from prior outlook range of 2.0% - 3.0%.



For the second-quarter, earnings per share increased 35.2% to $1.69 from last year. Net sales increased 9.7% to $2.21 billion. Comparable store sales increased 5.6%, for the quarter.



