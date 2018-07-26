

HARRISON (dpa-AFX) - Mastercard Incorporated (MA) released earnings for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $1.6 billion, or $1.50 per share. This compares with $1.2 billion, or $1.10 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Mastercard Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $1.7 billion or $1.66 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.4% to $3.7 billion from $3.1 billion last year.



Mastercard Incorporated earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.7 Bln. vs. $1.2 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.66 vs. $1.10 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.53 -Revenue (Q2): $3.7 Bln vs. $3.1 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX