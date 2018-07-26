Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-07-26 14:22 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Government Securities auction of additional offers will be held on August 6, 2018. Auction participants can submit competitive and non-competitive bids. The competitive bids shall be submitted in the order books of the VSE New Issue Yield market, whereas the non-competitive bids shall be placed in the order books of the VSE New Issue Yield Non market. The parameters of the emission to be issued shall be the following: Type of security Lithuanian Government Bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code LT0000630055 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume of issue before auction of additional offers 215 m EUR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume of issue Is set during auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Currency of issue EUR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value, EUR 100 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maturity, in days 907 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Payment date 2018-08-08 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Redemption date 2021-01-31 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The maximum volume of non-competitive bids, which may be 500 000 submitted by one auction participant, EUR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The cut-off yield, % Is not announced -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coupon rate (annual interest rate, %) 0 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of coupons per year 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coupon payment dates 2019-01-31; 2020-01-31; 2021-01-31. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- A competitive orderbook LTGCB0N021C -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- A non-competitive orderbook LTGNB0N021C -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The securities shall be redeemed by paying to their holders the total amount of par value. The paid up securities shall be admitted to the regulated market - to the Debt securities list of the Nasdaq Vilnius AB. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com