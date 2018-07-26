Trillion-Dollar Shipping Industry Betting Big On Blockchain

PALM BEACH, Florida, July 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

FN Media Group Presents Cryptocurrencynews.com Market Commentary

In the United States shipping and logistics accounts for nearly $1.5 trillion each year. With networks of producers, shippers, and consumers coordinating to access products, inefficiencies are an inevitable industry reality. In an effort to address these problems, companies around the world are working to revolutionize shipping and logistics through the instant and immutable properties of blockchain technology. Technology giants are predicting that traditional enterprise clients will seek to integrate blockchain technology into their businesses in the future. As legacy sales decrease, goliaths like IBM see blockchain as the supply-management tool of choice. The global logistics industry was valued at USD $8.1 trillion in 2015, and as the global economy grows it is estimated that this number will reach USD $15.5 trillion by 2024. Leading logistics and blockchain technology companies such as DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (OTC:DMGGF) (TSX-V:DMGI), Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG), Blockstrain Technologies Corp. (OTC:BKKSF) (TSX-V:DNAX), Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTC:TAKOF) (TSX-V:FLT) and AXS Blockchain Solutions Inc. (CSE:BAXS) have begun addressing issues within the shipping industry.

Is the industry ready for such rapid development? No.

The global logistics industry currently relies on outdated systems of organization to conduct business. These systems are rife with delays due to human error, poor communication, and other breakdowns. Blockchain technology offers a unique opportunity for these systems to be replaced, ushering in a new era of automation and efficiency.

In late 2017 UPS realized blockchain's enormous potential to transform industries, joining the Blockchain in Trucking Alliance (BiTA). Created for people working in the freight industry to improve standards and education around blockchain, BiTA is known for bringing major freight technology companies together to develop blockchain technology. Another recent notable member is German software giant SAP SE, who became BiTA members in 2017.

Solving Logistical Issues With Blockchain Technology

AXS Blockchain Solutions Inc. (CSE:BAXS) is following the footsteps of UPS by betting big on blockchain logistics with its recent acquisition of Chainlinks Lab for CAD $4,000,000. Chainlinks is in the final development phase of a blockchain-based logistics platform called 1Shift Logistics. The platform aims to solve the fragmented marketplace of suppliers using outdated legacy systems that require a manual workforce to complete routine and simple tasks. 1Shift aims to solve the existing logistical issues in the trucking industry by improving transparency and reducing the likelihood of human error.

"The acquisition of Chainlinks allows AXS Blockchain to dive deep in the trillion dollar logistics industry. With the advent of blockchain, AI cognitive search and smart contracts there is a great opportunity to simplify, streamline and create transparency in the supply chain. Utilizing a mix of these technologies in a revolutionary eco-system can solve real-time tracking and tracing issues, live escalation updates to mitigate downtime and simpler payment settlements to name a few," commented AXS Blockchain CEO, Mo Ahmad.

For freight brokers, 1Shift can provide instant solutions for major issues such as cargo protection and delivery efficiency within both the logistics and transportation industries. By providing all parties involved with a single customized dashboard for tracking freight payment, rates, financial metrics, and budgeting, 1Shift will increase shipping reliability and visibility in order to maintain intermediary relationships.

Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSX:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) is another company that provides a logistics software-as-a-service solution aimed at improving the efficiency, operational performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses. With a current stock price of $44.34 CAD and a market cap of $3.4 billion, it is plausible that investors believe in the power of blockchain technology.

Identifying Industry Issues

Global cargo theft is estimated to cost $60 billion USD per year. The United States is said to lose nearly $35 billion alone. These losses hurt businesses and cost consumers, offering a unique opportunity for blockchain-based solutions to recover a massive amount of profit. The North American trucking industry is also a very fragmented marketplace. There are over 500,000 trucking companies in operation across the continent, each of which must conform to a complex initial vetting process. These companies lack the appropriate tracking tools to monitor their shipments, exacerbating an inefficient system.

Lost, late, and damaged goods are a common problem in the shipping industry. These issues are often discovered after it is too late, creating a loss for both shippers are manufacturers. Many of these issues could be solved by the automation and security provided by blockchain-based logistics systems. By reducing the need for human input, blockchain technology can provide a seamless solution to many of these easily-automated issues.

Linda Weakland, UPS's Director of Enterprise Architecture and Innovation, is long on blockchain. She says, "It has multiple applications in the logistics industry, especially related to supply chains, insurance, payments, audits and customs brokerage. The technology has the potential to increase transparency and efficiency among shippers, carriers, brokers, consumers, vendors and other supply chain stakeholders."

Blockchain: The Backbone of Modern Logistics

Within the freight transport industry, there are many intermediaries that are involved in the transportation of goods from point A to point B. Many individuals involved in the delivery chain process means that there are significant amounts of information that will remain hidden or get lost in translation.

Across global networks, blockchain fundamentals can provide efficiency, transparency and security. Incorporating these fundamentals will build a transparent way of monitoring global trade and lower costs between intermediaries within the supply chain.

The billion-dollar cannabis industry is ripe for this technology.Blockstrain Technologies Corp. (TSX-V:DNAX) (OTCPK:BKKSF). Blockstrain is currently attempting to secure the intellectual property associated with cannabis genomes by hosting it on a blockchain. By validating the genome and source of cannabis plants, stakeholders throughout the industry should be able to track their product from seed to sale.

To address the issue of amounts of intermediaries in a chain, Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCQB:TAKOF) (TSX-V:FLT) is working to pioneer a commercially viable drone delivery system across Canada. Once in place, this system will effectively remove human error from large portions of the shipping process and lower costs between intermediaries.

To reduce fraud and friction throughout current supply chain systems DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (OTCQB:DMGGF) (TSX-V:DMGI) plans to work with an existing licensed producer to develop a platform ensuring complete provenance of controlled products through the entire supply chain system.

If blockchain's integration into the logistics industry turns out to be a success, it is fantastic news for consumers, shippers and investors alike. It seems as though just about everyone involved is discovering the advantages of operating on a blockchain system. Especially for the shipping sector, it might represent a solution to the industry's need to keep pace in the face of steady rapid growth.

For a more in-depth look atAXS Blockchain Solutions Inc. (CSE:BAXS), please read the full report onCryptocurrencynews.com.

DISCLAIMER: Cryptocurrencynews.com (CCN) is the source of the Article and content set forth above. References to any issuer other than the profiled issuer are intended solely to identify industry participants and do not constitute an endorsement of any issuer and do not constitute a comparison to the profiled issuer. FN Media Group (FNM) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated with CCN or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by CCN are solely those of CCN and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. Readers of this Article and content agree that they cannot and will not seek to hold liable CCN and FNM for any investment decisions by their readers or subscribers. CCN and FNM and their respective affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT registered broker-dealers/analysts/investment advisers, hold no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security.

The Article and content related to the profiled company represent the personal and subjective views of the Author (CCN), and are subject to change at any time without notice. The information provided in the Article and the content has been obtained from sources which the Author believes to be reliable. However, the Author (CCN) has not independently verified or otherwise investigated all such information. None of the Author, CCN, FNM, or any of their respective affiliates, guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any such information. This Article and content are not, and should not be regarded as investment advice or as a recommendation regarding any particular security or course of action; readers are strongly urged to speak with their own investment advisor and review all of the profiled issuer's filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission before making any investment decisions and should understand the risks associated with an investment in the profiled issuer's securities, including, but not limited to, the complete loss of your investment. FNM was not compensated by any public company mentioned herein to disseminate this press release but was compensated forty five hundred dollars by CCN, a non-affiliated third party to distribute this release on behalf of AXS Blockchain Solutions Inc.

FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and CCN and FNM undertake no obligation to update such statements.

Media Contact:

FN Media Group, LLC

info@marketnewsupdates.com

+1(561)325-8757

