sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 26.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 588 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

91,22 Euro		-0,14
-0,15 %
WKN: 908683 ISIN: US91913Y1001 Ticker-Symbol: V1L 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
95,33
96,00
15:57
95,37
95,78
15:57
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION
VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION91,22-0,15 %