

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) announced earnings for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $845 million, or $1.96 per share. This compares with $548 million, or $1.23 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Valero Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $928 million or $2.15 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.99 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 39.4% to $31.02 billion from $22.25 billion last year.



Valero Energy Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $928 Mln. vs. $548 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.15 vs. $1.23 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.99 -Revenue (Q2): $31.02 Bln vs. $22.25 Bln last year.



