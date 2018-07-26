Upsurge in Demand for Powder Detergents to Drive Global Zeolite for Detergents Market Growth

VALLEY COTTAGE, New York, July 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Future Market Insights delivers key insights on the global zeolite for detergents market in its latest report titled 'Zeolite for Detergents Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013 - 2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2018 - 2028'. The long-term outlook of the global zeolite for detergents market remains positive with the market value expected to increase at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period (2018 - 2028). Among product type segments, the Zeolite A segment is expected to expand at a significant CAGR in terms of value and volume over the forecast period. The global sales of zeolite for detergents is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,355.1 Mn by the end of 2018. North America is estimated to account for a value share of 24.7% in the global zeolite for detergents market by 2018 end and it is anticipated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. In this report, Future Market Insights throws light on drivers and restraints likely to impact the market during this period.

Zeolite for Detergents Market: Dynamics Influencing Revenue Growth

Increasing demand for powder and liquid detergents across the globe is the key driving factor for the growth of the zeolite for detergents market. Moreover, restrictions or limitations on the use of phosphate compounds in detergents across the globe result in an increase in the demand for zeolites as alternative materials. Further, with growing economic prosperity, rising disposable income and increasing purchasing power, the demand for personal care and home care products is increased in developing countries. This increasing demand will in turn help drive raw material markets such as zeolite, surfactant, and additive, among other. Further, increasing demand for and consumption of eco-friendly alternative products across the globe provide impetus for the growth of the zeolite for detergents market. Further, several zeolites manufacturers are focusing on providing customized product offerings in order to gain a competitive edge over other players.

Zeolite for Detergents Market: Segmentation Analysis

The zeolite for detergents market can be segmented on the basis of product type as Zeolite A, Zeolite P and Zeolite X & AX.

On the basis of product type, the zeolite A segment is estimated to dominate the market in terms of value over the forecast period

The Zeolite X and AX segment is estimated to grow with a significant CAGR as compared to other types over the forecast period. It is expected to represent a total incremental opportunity of US$ 52 Mn between 2018 and 2028

Zeolite for Detergents Market: Regional Market Projections

North America is expected to dominate the market with a 24.7% market share in terms of revenue in the global zeolite for detergents market by the end of 2018. After North America, Western Europe is expected to account for a dominant revenue share in the global zeolite for detergents market through 2028. The China market is projected to hold a significant market share in terms of value in the global zeolite for detergents market over the forecast period, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.0%.

Zeolite for Detergents Market: Vendor Insights

Some of the players reported in this study on the global zeolite for detergents market are PQ Group Holdings Inc., Chalco Shandong Advanced Material Co. Ltd, National Aluminium Company Limited, Anten Chemical Co. Ltd., Silkem d.o.o., IQE Group, Gujarat Credo Mineral Industries Ltd., Sachem Inc., Huiying Chemical Industry (Xiamen) Co. Ltd., Manek Group (Manek Mineral), Kunjan Silicate Pvt. Ltd., Fujian Risheng Chemical Co. Ltd., Guangzhou Hengbang Fine Chemical Co. Ltd., Huiying Chemical Industry (Quanzhou) Co. Ltd., and Luoyang Jianlong Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd., among others.

