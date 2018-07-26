

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - International Paper (IP) released earnings for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $405 million, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $80 million, or $0.19 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, International Paper reported adjusted earnings of $498 million or $1.19 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.4% to $5.83 billion from $5.38 billion last year.



International Paper earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $498 Mln. vs. $274 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.19 vs. $0.66 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.09 -Revenue (Q2): $5.83 Bln vs. $5.38 Bln last year.



